Nandankanan’s First Yellow Anaconda Snakelet Born

Bhubaneswar: Authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park here informed that a yellow anaconda gave birth to a snakelet on Wednesday. This is the first time a yellow anaconda has been born at the zoo.

Zoo officials informed after its birth, the snakelet has been kept in a separate air-conditioned enclosure due to safety reasons. The yellow anaconda is expected to give birth to more snakelets in next few days. Hence, the field staff of the zoo has kept a watch on it, the officials added.

With this snakelet, the number of yellow anacondas rose to six in the Nandankanan zoo.