Nandankanan Zoological Park Welcomes Baby Indian Bison

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar welcomed a new family member as an Indian Bison gave birth to a calf on Saturday morning. The calf and its mother are said to be healthy.

“Nandankanan welcomes new family members. GAUR (INDIAN BISON) has given birth at enclosure today morning,” informed NZP authorities.

A female calf was born at the NZP last month. With the birthday of the new one, the total count of Indian Bison increased to seven, including three male, three female and one unsexed, the NZP officials added.