Nandankanan Zoological Park Mourns Loss Of 20-Yr-Old Lion Krish

Bhubaneswar: An aged zoo-born male Lion ‘Krish’ died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The male hybrid lion, Krish was born on 16-06-2004 at NZP. He sired two litters with Radha whose two surviving offsprings are Kalpana (23-07-2015) and Jeet (06-03-2017).

According to NZP officials, due to old age, Krish was losing his body condition, and from 26-07-2024, was seen with emaciation, general weakness and reduced appetite.

Krish was continuously under geriatric palliative treatment. During the last week, the lion was unable to get up and mostly lying in recumbency.

Despite the best efforts of our dedicated veterinary and support team, Krish’s condition continued to decline and finally, he breathed his last on 14-08-2024 at 09:00 AM at ripe old age of twenty years 1 month 28 days.