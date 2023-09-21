Nandankanan Zoo Welcomes Four Ostriches From Hyderabad

Bhubaneswar: As part of the animal acquisition programme, Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar received four Ostriches on Thursday.

Earlier, there were only two male ostriches in the animal stock of Nandankankan Zoo.

In order to pair these ostriches, the acquisition of the bird species from other areas was approved in the last Governing Body Meeting of the Nandankanan Society.

Accordingly four Ostriches— one male and three females—have been brought from Hyderabad to the Nandankanan Zoo.

“The present stock is feasible for breeding of the species,” the Zoo authorities said.