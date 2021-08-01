Nandankanan Zoo To Reopen For Visitors From Tuesday

Barang: After remaining shut for nearly three months, the Nandankanan Zoo is set to open its gates for visitors from Tuesday i.e; August 3, informed Director of the Nandanakanan, Manoj Mohapatra on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it was remained closed for the visitors due to the surge of Corona infection across the state.

Director Mohapatra said that proper arrangements will be made for tourists as per the COVID-19 guidelines. A fixed number of visitors may enter to maintain social distancing and avoid congregation inside the zoo.

Any tourist having flu symptoms will not be allowed to enter the zoo. With social distancing and the use of masks made mandatory, the tourists will also have to undergo thermal screening before making entry to the zoo premises, he said.

Besides this, the tourists will not be allowed to touch the barricades put up around the enclosures of the wild animals.