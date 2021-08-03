Nandankanan Zoo Reopens For Visitors With COVID Protocol

Bhubaneswar: After several months of closure due to the COVID-induced lockdown, Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) on the city outskirts reopened for visitors today with strict adherence to COVID protocol.

Following this, the authorities have issued a set of guidelines to be religiously followed by the people while visiting the zoo :

The visitors allowed for entry into the zoo should not have cough, cold or fever symptoms. They will have to undergo body temperature scanning at entry gate.

E-ticket booking should be preferred over manual ticket booking and collection for contact-less transactions.

For everyone’s health, all adults and children of seven years of age and older must have a mask or facial covering that covers the nose and mouth before entering the zoo.

All visitors should pass through the medicated foot mat/ whole body sanitizer/ any such installations fixed at the zoo entrance. They should avoid carrying luggage, which needs to be kept in locker/ cloakroom facility.

Visitors should maintain social distance on the zoo premises and avoid touching barricades and other surfaces. They should move along the designated visitor path only.

Additional cleaning and disinfection measures of all facilities, especially elements that are touched frequently to be ensured by the zoo management. Provisions of hand sanitizer and/or hand wash to be given at multiple designated places.

Visitors must not spit nor chew pan masala, gutka or khaini, violating which a fine up to Rs 500/- and expulsion from zoo campus will be effected.

Spaces shall clearly mark on the ground to indicate safe distance where queues might form e.g. entry gate, bathroom access, indoor/walk-through exhibits areas in the zoo.

The maximum number of visitors entry at a time to the aquarium and nocturnal house is restricted to 06 no’s and for the Walk-through Aviary is 10 nos.

Interaction between visitors and zoo staff should be minimal and with ensuring social distance norms. The staff frequently interacting with visitors e.g. staff at the entry gate, ticket counter, toilet will wear face shields, globes and mask.

Operationalization of Parking, Safaris, Boating and BOVs services will be decided later.

Same guidelines to be followed for visitor’s entry to State Botanical Garden, Nandankanan. Picnic is not allowed till further order keeping in view of COVID restrictions & norms.

All the visitors & employees are requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviours strictly inside the Nandankanan Zoo & State Botanical Garden premises.

Earlier, authorities had closed the zoo and the botanical garden for visitors with effect from May 1 and later extended the closure.