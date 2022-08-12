Nandankanan Zoo celebrates World Elephant Day

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park on Friday observe World Elephant Day to spread awareness about preservation and protection of the jumbos in the state.

To mark the day, the jumbos were given sugarcane, banana, watermelon and apple among other fruits to eat. Mahuts of elephants were felicitated in the presence of Deputy Director Sanjit Kumar of the zoo.

Deputy Director Sanjit Kumar said, “Be it offline or online, the zoo authorities are leaving no stone unturned to create awareness about elephant protection. Those who are handling web page, Facebook page of the zoo, they are told to create awareness about elephant protection among the page visitors. We have hosted different events to make day more special. In the morning we conducted signature campaign and on the spot quiz competition on elephants.”