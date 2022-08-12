Nandankanan Zoo, Botanical Garden To Remain Open On August 15

Bhubaneswar: The capital city’s iconic Nandan Kanan zoo will remain open on Independence Day – August 15, 2022.

The zoo and the adjoining State Botanical Garden remain closed every Monday of a week. However, as August 15 falls on Monday, the two enclosures will remain open, the zoo authority informed.

The maintenance activity will be taken up on August 16 (Tuesday) when the zoo and botanical garden will remain closed for visitors.