Nandankanan Welcomes New Guests From Alipore Zoo

Bhubaneswar: With the implementation of the first phase of an animal exchange programme between Nandankanan and Alipore Zoological Park, the total number of species at Nandankanan Zoological Park has been revised to 169.

According to NZP sources, a team from Alipore Zoo brought and handed over Iguanas, water monitor lizards, spoonbills and fishing cats to Nandankanan on 26th August 2024.

“Today, the Nandankanan team will transfer tigers, lions and Himalayan black bears to Alipore. Exchange of rest of animals will be done soon,” NZP said.

According to the animal exchange programme approved between Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar and Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata as detailed below.

Nandankanan Zoological Park will send one female tiger, one male & one female lion, two female Himalayan black bears, five hog deer (2M+3F), two Hippo-2( 1 M+1F), four mouse deer (2M+2F) and two Barasingha (1M+ F) to Alipore Zoo.

Similarly, Alipore Zoo will send two Giraffe (1M+1F), two fishing cat (1M+1F), six water monitor lizard (2M+ 4F), eight green iguana (4M+ 4F) and two spoon bill (1M+1F) to Nandankanan Zoo: