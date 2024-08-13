Nandankanan Translocates 200 Spotted Deer To Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary In Balasore

Bhubaneswar: As per the approval of PCCF(WL) & CWLW, Odisha, 200 Spotted Deer out of the surplus population of Nandankanan are being released to Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary of Balasore Wildlife Division from today.

In the first phase, 19 spotted deer, six males and 13 females, have been handed over to Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary today.

Deers were captured by the non-invasive Boma method and were transported by using a specialized herbivore transport vehicle.

Diganta Sovan Chand, ACF, Balasore, Dr Abhilash Acharya, Veterinary doctor and Swarup Fullonton, Biologist of Baripada Circle were there in the team.

Rest, 181 spotted deers shall be translocated in subsequent phases.