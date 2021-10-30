Nandankanan Toy Train Service: Joy Ride To Resume Soon!

Bhubaneswar: The toy train service at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) is going to be back on track soon, informed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) (wildlife), Shashi Paul.

Paul said the repair works of the toy train is being undertaken by RITES Limited, a Central PSU under the Ministry of Railways and the service will resume within the next seven to 10 days.

The toy train ride at Nandankanan had resumed at the zoo on October 8 after a seven-year long hiatus.

However, the service was halted soon following a short circuit in the engine soon after.