Nandankanan To Remain Open For Visitors On Weekends Also

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park will now remain open for visitors on weekends as the state government has further relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

As per reports, the decision was taken after the state government announced lockdown relaxations in the month of September.

Now, tourists can visit Nadankanan on Saturdays and Sundays. However, the zoo will remain closed on Mondays as usual.

It is pertinent to mention that the Nandankanan Zoological Park reopened to the tourists adhering to COVID-19 guidelines from August 3.