Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain closed for visitors on the 24th and 25th of October in view of the impending cyclone ‘Dana’.

The cyclonic storm in the East-central Bay of Bengal has been moving northwestward at a speed of 13 kmph over the last six hours. As of 1130 hrs IST on October 23, the storm was centred approximately 490 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 520 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha), and 570 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

The storm is expected to continue its northwestward trajectory and escalate into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by the early morning of October 24. It is predicted to make landfall along the north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha), from the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, with wind speeds ranging from 100-110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph.

