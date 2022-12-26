Nandankanan Sees Record High Footfall Of Tourists On Christmas 2022!

Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the city here witnessed the all-time highest footfall on Christmas Day today.

With the onset of winter, visitors from many parts of India and abroad flock to tourist and picnic spots in Odisha and the Nandankanan Zoological Park is one such sought after destination during the holiday season.

As many as 46,148 people visited the zoo on the Christmas Day, which coincided with the last Sunday of 2022, NZP sources said.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that as many as 5,358 people visited the Botanical Garden, located close to NZP, on Christmas Day today.