Nandankanan Holds Online Competitions On World Elephant Day

Bhubaneswar: Authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park organised Online Painting & Slogan competition on the occasion of World Elephant Day.

While students from Class I to VI can participate in the Painting Competition with the theme “Protect Our Heritage Animal-Elephant”, the theme for students from Class VII to XII is “Man-Elephant Conflicts”.

The Slogan Competition with the theme “Elephant Conservation” is open for all.

In view of the pandemic, the occasion was not observed with fanfare.

World Elephant Day is an international annual event celebrated on August 12 since 2012. It is dedicated to the protection and preservation of elephants across the globe.