Nandanik Organises Play Reading At Koraput Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Koraput: In order to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nandanik, a theatre group based in Koraput, organized a drama programme at its office premises in Koraput.

Gauri Prasad Rath, eminent playwright of Koraput, read out his play, Shaheed Laxman Nayak, in front of the literary and drama personalities of Koraput.

The session started with an opening note by Dr Sourav Gupta, Founder-Director of Nandanik who said that the purpose of the programme was to inform the new generation about the martyr Laxman Nayak and his contribution to the independence movement.

The play is based on the life and works of Laxman Nayak, a tribal freedom fighter who belonged to Tentiliguma village of Koraput district of Odisha and was hanged to death by the British for being a rebel.

Dr Gupta also informed that after taking suggestions from all the script will be finalized and Nandanik will start the rehearsals and subsequently stage it.

After reading the play, opinions were expressed by the listeners which included eminent litterateurs like Umakanta Das, Narayan Panda, Jaladhara Swain, Rabi Satapathy, Shubha Ranjan Swain among others.

Everyone appreciated the script and pointed out possible additions. Saumendra Swain, Treasurer, Nandanik proposed the Vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Smt Monideepa Gupta and Ajaya Edding.