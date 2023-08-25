Nandan Vihar Minor Girl Death Case: Two Including Maternal Uncle Arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the decomposed body of a 13-year-old girl recovered from Nandan Vihar Housing Board Colony under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar on August 11 evening, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh told the media.

The arrested are Nanda alias Sukhlal Sai (29) and Nagendra Singh (35). One of the accused is the maternal uncle of the victim girl and another also a relative of her.

“Following a detailed probe and during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The crime scene has been recreated,” stated the DCP.

“The weapon of offence has also been recovered and the “Infocity police have forwarded the arrested duo to a local court,” DCP Singh said.

It is worth mentioning here that the minor girl’s body was found in a decomposed state. A foul smell emanated from the body prompting the locals to inform the police about it.