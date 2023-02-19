Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away; Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun And Others Pay Tribute To Jr Ntr’s Cousin 

New Delhi: The renowned Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18, Saturday. As per the reports, Tarak Ratna breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, following a prolonged battle with cardiac issues.

Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others mourn Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s demise

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter page and shared a heartfelt note. “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief,” wrote Mahesh Babu, who mourned the actor’s demise.

The Pushpa actor, who is heartbroken after learning about the passing of Taraka Ratna, took to his official social media handles and wrote: “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace.”

“Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti,” wrote actor Ravi Teja, who paid tribute to Taraka Ratna on his social media handles.

“A dear friend and very humble human, it’s heartbreaking to see him gone so soon. He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace babai. #TarakaRatna,” wrote actor Allari Naresh, who shared a close personal bond with Tarak Ratna, whom he fondly called ‘Babai’.