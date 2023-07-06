Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 21st Project To Be Directed By Pradeep Chilukuri

Mumbai: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has signed his 21st film and it is expected to be directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film’s official announcement was made on Kalyan Ram’s birthday on July 5. After producing a feel-good rom-com Ala Ela, this is expected to be the next big project of Ashoka Creations and they too are said to be excited to collaborate with Kalyan Ram’s banner Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts aka NTR Arts.

A source close to the production house confirmed the development adding, “The production had to wait for such a long time even after delivering a big hit with their maiden production venture. They aspire to produce high-budget films in the future and they also wish to continue the collaboration with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.”

“This film is going to be the biggest budgeted film in Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s career. The producers are also looking to rope in a stellar cast and a talented technical team to associate with the film. This is going to be huge, in terms of production and technical standards,” added the source.

Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled a poster where Kalyan Ram is seen showing off his punch power. While audiences are curious to know more about the film, let us tell you that it is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer.

Pradeep Chilukuri is said to have penned a captivating story to show Kalyan Ram in a never-seen-before action-packed avatar. This will be the next project after Devil for Kalyan Ram