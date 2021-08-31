Nanda Utsav Observed In Puri Srimandir

Puri: The servitors at the Jagannath temple in Puri are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Like every year, they have begun the Lord’s birth ceremony, an old tradition. Interesting chronicles from the deity’s life are enacted every day outside and on the temple premises.

Janmashtami generally takes place on ashtami or the eighth day of krishna paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad (August or September). The next day is celebrated as Nanda Utsav, when Krishna’s parents Nanda and Yasoda had celebrated by distributing sweets to people. After fasting until midnight, people break their fast and distribute sweets as part of the Nanda Utsav.