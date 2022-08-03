Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit: China warns all intl airlines not to use airspace near Taiwan

After US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan ignoring several warnings from China, anger infuriated in the country against Taiwan and America.

China has announced Maneuver near Taiwan Border from 2nd August to 7th August as a result of Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

Also, China warned all international airlines to not use the airspace near Taiwan.

According to the sources, many airlines have changed their routes after the warning from China. Watch the video for the detailed breaking and stay connected.