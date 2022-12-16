Namrata Shirodkar Shares Old Video From Her Miss Universe Days, Watch

New Delhi: Actor Namrata Shirodkar posted a clip on her Instagram handle from Miss Universe 1993, where she represented India.

She took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from her pageant days and wrote:”Walking down the memory lane… Literally! ❤️ #TBT”

In the clip, Namrata, wearing a backless golden glittery gown, sahsayed down a flight of stairs. She wore matching heavy earrings with her attire. She also wore a sash which read, “India.”

For unversed, Namrata began her career as a model winning the Miss India crown in 1993. She represented the country in Miss Universe the same year and finished sixth. She then ventured into films, appearing in films like Namrata has acted in a number of movies such as Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice .