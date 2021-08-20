Namjin Vlive: BTS’ RM And Jin React To V Getting Marriage Proposal, Share TMI & Spark New Album Rumours

Seoul: BTS members RM and Jin hosted a Vlive session together as the duo had earlier assured fans that they would host a live interactive session after the promotions of the Butter CD release.

During their session, a BTS fan requested the duo to get them married to V. Not only did they read out the comment, but they also congratulated V and ended up coming up with wedding gifts for the supposed couple.

🐹 🗣️ tell Taehyung to marry me!

🐹 is Taehyung getting married today?

🐨 congratulations

🐨🐹 *discussing* we should send him a fridge — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 19, 2021

RM and Jin shared ‘too much information (TMI) about the band’s youngest member Jungkook during the live. They revealed that the singer had not washed his hair in two days.

A chaotic live 2.0 from our Sagittarius Sun-Moon duo HEHE TMI from Jin: His and Namjoon’s dad are bestfriends, they probably meet each other as much as Jin sees Namjoon (he says he sees Namjoon 365/365 and infers that their dads see each other that much too) 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pTFT1mMFF0 — BTS Astrology ⁷ 🐋 (@btstrology_) August 19, 2021

Jin revealed that his father and RM’s fathers are best friends.

There came a point during the live when RM mentioned that after the choreography practice, he didn’t get a chance to eat. Soon, Jin clarified that there is no album coming. However, fans are convinced that the rapper has accidentally revealed the K-pop group’s comeback.

🐨after choreo/dance practice, i didn’t get to eat

🐹choreo??is there a new album coming out?

(Silence)

🐨it does come out

🐹namjin* album

🐨with ‘a south-bound train’*.

meaning south) pic.twitter.com/6zORjcN8Tg — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) August 19, 2021

RM and Jin said that they wished to see Suga and J-Hope come together for a live session. Shipped as Sope, the members joked that they’ll make soap together.