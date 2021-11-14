NALCO Bags IIM Non-Ferrous Best Performance Award 2020-21

Bhubaneswar: Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has bagged the Non-Ferrous Best Performance Award 2020-21 by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), under the large scale manufacturing unit category.

On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the award during a special award presentation virtual session held on November 14, as part of the 75th Indian Institute of Metals Annual Technical Meeting.

Worth mentioning that the Non-Ferrous Division of the Indian Institute of Metals has been organizing the National Quality Competition since 2002 to encourage and recognize Quality Control aspects in the Non – Ferrous sector.