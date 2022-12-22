Najam Sethi Takes Charge As New PCB Chief

New Delhi: Former cricket administrator Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as new PCB chief. The Pakistan government, through a notification late on Wednesday, removed Raja following the team’s 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series.

After taking the charge, Sethi took to Twitter and said, “The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored. The Management Committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will be employed again. The famine in cricket will come to an end.”

“Thank you all cricket enthusiasts for welcoming change in PCB affairs. Please wish our team good luck going forward. There is a lot of work to be done and some undone!” he added.

Sethi was the chairman and CEO of the PCB between 2013-2018 and resigned soon after Imran and his party won the 2018 general elections.