Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan’s ‘The Ghost’ Song Vegam Promo Announced!

New Delhi: The first single from Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonal Chauhan’s upcoming film The Ghost has been announced.

Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, “Here is the glimpse of romantic single #Vegam from #TheGhost. Full song out on 16th September at 4.05 PM #TheGhostOnOct5.”

Nagarjuna will essay an action-filled role of Vikram in the venture and Sonal Chauhan appears as Nagarjuna’s subordinate and offers a glamour feast. The Ghost will arrive in cinemas on October 5th, for Dusshera.

Mark K Robin is the music director, while the songs are by Bharath and Saurab duo. Brahma Kadali is the art director for the film for which stunts are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha.