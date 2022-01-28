Nagarjuna Denies Commenting On Samantha, Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce: Says Absolutely Nonsense! 

Mumbai: Nagarjuna finally broke his silence to clarify that his statement regarding his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce that has been doing the rounds is “absolutely false.”

Now, Nagarjuna has taken to Twitter to clarify that the article is fake. “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news (sic),” he tweeted.

The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!!

I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 27, 2022

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in 2017. After four years of marriage, the couple called it quits.