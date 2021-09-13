Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi Starrer ‘Love Story’ Trailer Out!

Chennai: The Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s much-awaited movie, Love Story have unveiled the trailer and the release of the film.

Reportedly, the movie was earlier scheduled to be released on September 10, but it was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The makers have now announced that the film is set to hit theatres on September 24, 2021.

Naga took his Twitter handle to share the trailer. He wrote: “So happy to be finally putting this out… Can’t wait to see you all at the theatres again! #LoveStory #LoveStoryTrailer #LoveStoryFromSep24th @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @pawanch19 @SVCLLP #amigoscreations @adityamusic @NiharikaGajula @GskMedia_PR(Sic).”

The trailer unveils the basic plotline of the film. The struggle of a guy named Revanth( Naga Chaitanya) to prove himself as the best dance trainer has been prominently showcased in the promo. How a B.Tech graduate named Monica ( Sai Pallavi) comes across Revanth? How will they fall in love? What kind of hurdles will they go through in their love journey? Expected to form the main crux of the film.