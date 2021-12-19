Nadi Utsav: An Initiative To Conserve, Protect Rivers Kicks Off In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to revive the tradition of respecting rivers and to encourage people to conserve them, Nadi Utsav was observed on the bank of the river Mahanadi at Garial Research and Conservation Centre, Satkosia Tiger Reserve, Tikarpada.

The celebrations this year is a part of the ongoing celebrations for 75 years of Independence and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A team from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun comprising, Suyash Katadare, Narendra Mohan Katara, Arif Ahmad, Amol Kale, and Neelamadhab Sahu conducted different awareness programmes including awareness rally, cleanness drive, singing, drawing competition, and quiz competition among the school students.

The school children from Nilakanth High School, Tikarpada participated in the programme. Retired Forest officer Abhaya Kumar Jena, Chief Guest of the event, accompanying guests, Maguni Behera, Forest Range Officer, Tikarpada and Vijay Chandra Pradhan, Headmaster, Nilakantha Highschool, Tikarpada were present in the event.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Neelamadhab Sahu, a research scholar of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, said,” In most urban areas, people have turned their back to the rivers, they have almost forgotten their own city’s rivers. People’s participation, connecting the people again with their rivers.”

On this occasion, a short movie on the Mahanadi river was presented. While Abhaya Kumar Jena enlightened students about the river, its importance, and ecological value, Neelamadhab Sahu threw light on various water birds and animals which are found on Mahanadi banks.