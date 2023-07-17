Nadda Calls Chirag Paswan To Attend NDA Meeting Tomorrow

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda has invited Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on July 18.

The upcoming meet comes amid the Opposition’s efforts to forge unity in a show of strength to take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

In the letter, Nadda said the regional party is a key constituent of the NDA and a key partner in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s push for the development and welfare of the poor.

The development is seen as the BJP’s outreach to Chirag Paswan to bring him back to the NDA after he left the alliance in Bihar in 2020 to fight against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), which was once the saffron party’s key ally, in the state Assembly polls.

“We will take a final decision after consulting the party leaders. We have supported BJP on various issues from time to time, but the final decision on whether to go to the NDA meeting or not will be taken after meeting with party leaders,” Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

Speculation is rife that Chirag Paswan, the son of late former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, is likely to be included in the central cabinet by the BJP. Recently, he was accorded Z category security after the Intelligence Bureau, in its report, flagged threats to his life.