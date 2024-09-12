Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s Laver Cup in Berlin, the tournament announced Thursday.

In a tweet issued by the event, Nadal said: “I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week.

“This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain.

“I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.”

Nadal has a 12-7 match record on the season and last competed at the Paris Olympics, where he fell in the second round to Novak Djokovic.

The Laver Cup will run 20-22 September.