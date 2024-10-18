Riyadh: Focusing on the upcoming Davis Cup, Rafael Nadal expressed satisfaction with his performance, even after a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam on Thursday.

In another semifinal, Jannik Sinner triumphed over Novak Djokovic with scores of 6-2, 6-7 (0), 6-4 at the exhibition event, which offers prize money but no ATP ranking points, marking Saudi Arabia’s venture into tennis.

Nadal’s match with Alcaraz was his first since declaring his retirement following the Davis Cup for Spain next month. Nadal and Alcaraz, who previously played doubles at the Paris Games, may join forces once more for the Davis Cup.

“The Davis Cup is just a month away, and each day presents a chance to improve and prepare for the final tournament of my career,” Nadal remarked. “I am determined to give my all to be ready and to contribute to the team in any way I can.”

Nadal’s outing on Thursday was his inaugural match since his departure from the Paris Olympics in July.

“Carlos was exceptional. I haven’t competed at this level for a few months,” Nadal remarked. “So, yes, I believe it was a solid performance, even though it wasn’t sufficient to contend with someone of his calibre. Nevertheless, it was a positive experience for me, and I’m content.”

Nadal is set to face Djokovic on Saturday in a match for third place, while Sinner will compete against Alcaraz.

Sinner, who is currently the world’s top-ranked player, was recently exonerated in a doping case, although the World Anti-Doping Agency has contested this clearance.

Djokovic and Sinner had a real showdown on Sunday, with the latter clinching the Shanghai Masters title in straight sets.

