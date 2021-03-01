Nabrangpur: Over 7 Quintals Ganja Seized, 4 Arrested

Nabrangpur: Umerkote police have seized over seven quintals of ganja at Chandiabeda village in the district. Besides, four persons including an employee of Assam Rifle have been arrested in this connection.

Acting on reliable information, a Umerkote Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dinesh Kumar Nayak led a special squad and raided the house of one Rabi Narayan Samartha and found 712 kg of ganja inside. Police also seized four motorcycles from his house.

A case has been registered under sections 20 (b) (ii) (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985.