NABARD signs MoA under FIDF with Odisha Govt; Initial approval of Rs.119.80 cr

Bhubaneswar: NABARD Odisha RO today signed Memorandum of Agreement under FIDF with Govt. of Odisha. The MoA was signed between Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS Principal Secretary Finance Dept, GoO and C Udayabhaskar Chief General Manager in the presence of R Raghu Prasad, IFS,Principal secretary AH & FRD, GoO, N K Rout Special Secretary, R N Das Additional Secretary, Finance Dept&JointDirector Fisheries. S/Shri S R Panda, DGM, N L Sahoo, AGM, Smt. Smita N Badajena, AGM were present on behalf of NABARD.

During the occasion, CGM discussed various developments under fisheries and AH sector and FIDF operational modalities with Principal Secretary Finance.

He said that dedicated Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) will help in creation of fisheries infrastructure facilities both in marine and inland fisheries sectors and augment the fish production of the State. Principal Secretary, Finance opined that this historic moment will bring a revolutionary change in the Fisheries sector of the State and help to tap the potential. He assured all supports from the State Govt.