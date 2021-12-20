NABARD Sanctions Rs 803 Cr To Odisha Under RIDF

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs 803 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

These include Rs 471 Crore for construction of 200 Rural Bridges in 27 districts, Rs 32 Crore for construction of 6 Flood Protection Projects in 4 districts and Rs 300 Crore Construction of Kusumi Irrigation Project in Nayagarh Districtof the State.

According to C Udayabhaskar, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Odisha Regional Office, the bridge projects with a combined length of 7439.10 km will improve rural connectivity for 14.21 lakh people in 1291 villages, while the flood projects will benefit 1 lakh people of 67 villages by providing protection from inundation. Kusumi Irrgation Project will provide assured irrigation to 3745 hectares in 49 villages, thereby benefitting 15 lakh people.

This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Irrigation, Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge) and Flood Protection.With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.2781 crore, said the Chief General Manager.

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting rural economy, he added.