NABARD
NABARD sanctions Rs.303 Cr for construction of 24 Bridge Projects in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.303 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 24 rural bridge projects being implemented by Works Department and Rural Development Department, Government of Odisha in 13 districts of the State.

These projects with a combined length of 4337.15meters will improve rural connectivity for 24.13 lakh people in 823 villages.

This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1796 crore.

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.

Details of 24 bridge projects sanctioned

Sr. No. Name of the Project Block District
1 H.L. bridge over river Baitarani at SidheswarGhat on Khadipada-Anandapur road Dhamnagar Bhadrak
2 H.L. bridge over river Tel at 2nd km on Belkhandi temple to Kansar road Kesinga Kalahandi
3 Construction of H.L. bridge over river Salandi at 1st km near Hadagarh Shiva Mandir to Kusatikiri road Hatadihi Keonjhar
4 Construction of H.L.bridge over river Kusei 1st KM & Local nallah 1/500KM on Batto to Panchupalli road Ghasipura Keonjhar
5 H.L. bridge over Salia water channel at 2nd km on Tumuraput to Sahaspur road Banapur Khordha
6 H.L. bridge over Ganguanallah on Bikipur to Kuha road. Bhubaneswar Khordha
7 Bridge over river Kolab on Murtahandi-Ghodaghat-Gupteswar road Boipariguda Koraput
8 H.L. Bridge over Hadanallah at 1st km on Katakpada – Chuda road Ranpur Nayagarh
9 H.L. bridge over river Sunder at 1st Km on Birighat to Gordhuapadar road Khariar Nuapada
10 H.L. Bridge over river Luna at 9th km on Siruli – Karamal road Satyabadi Puri
11 H.L. bridge over river Daya at 5th km on Kumudal – Basantpur road to Aragad road Delanga Puri
12 H.L.bridge over river Daya at Jaguleipadar on GadishagadaKaramala road Kanas Puri
13 Construction of H.L. Bridge over river Brahmani at Alapuaghat on AlpuaDamadorpatna – Jagannathpurghat road. Pattamundai Kendrapara
14 Construction of H.L. Bridge over NuniajodiNallah at 8th km on Balasore Bypass road BalasoreSadar Balasore
15 Construction of H. L. Bridge over river Kansabansa at 2nd km of Chadakmara Bypass road Soro Balasore
16 Construction of H.L. Bridge over river Lanth at 5th km on Saintala – Titlagarh road Titlagarh Balangir
17 Construction of H.L Bridge over river Songarh at 18/891 km on Deogaon-Tikrapada road Balangir Balangir
18 Constuction of H.L. Bridge over river Bhandari at 56/050 km on UmerkoteChandahandiMalgam Road(MDR) Umerkote Nabarangpur
19 Construction of H.L. Bridge over KantabeliNallah at 8/100 Km of BadajharaBarihapur NH – 53 right side of Rengali Left Canal up to Siarimalia Road Kamakhyanagar Dhenkanal
20 Construction of H.L. Bridge over River Lingara at 81/900 Km of Old N.H. 42 Road Odapada Dhenkanal
21 Construction of H.L. Bridge Over Local Nallah at 31/200 Km on Nabarangpur-Khatiguda Road Nabarangpur Nabarangpur
22 Construction of H.L. Bridge with approach road over river Sandol  on NarlaRupraPalam road (MDR-116) at Ch. 4/200 km. Narla Kalahandi
23 Construction of H.L Bridge DhobakachiniNallah at 11/450 km  on kushakala-Singhpur-Bonai Border Road Banspal Keonjhar
24 Construction of H.L bridge over NanjipadaNallah at Ch. 3/740 km on kuanr-Banspal road. Banspal Keonjhar
