NABARD sanctions Rs.303 Cr for construction of 24 Bridge Projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.303 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 24 rural bridge projects being implemented by Works Department and Rural Development Department, Government of Odisha in 13 districts of the State.
These projects with a combined length of 4337.15meters will improve rural connectivity for 24.13 lakh people in 823 villages.
This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1796 crore.
These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.
Details of 24 bridge projects sanctioned
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Project
|Block
|District
|1
|H.L. bridge over river Baitarani at SidheswarGhat on Khadipada-Anandapur road
|Dhamnagar
|Bhadrak
|2
|H.L. bridge over river Tel at 2nd km on Belkhandi temple to Kansar road
|Kesinga
|Kalahandi
|3
|Construction of H.L. bridge over river Salandi at 1st km near Hadagarh Shiva Mandir to Kusatikiri road
|Hatadihi
|Keonjhar
|4
|Construction of H.L.bridge over river Kusei 1st KM & Local nallah 1/500KM on Batto to Panchupalli road
|Ghasipura
|Keonjhar
|5
|H.L. bridge over Salia water channel at 2nd km on Tumuraput to Sahaspur road
|Banapur
|Khordha
|6
|H.L. bridge over Ganguanallah on Bikipur to Kuha road.
|Bhubaneswar
|Khordha
|7
|Bridge over river Kolab on Murtahandi-Ghodaghat-Gupteswar road
|Boipariguda
|Koraput
|8
|H.L. Bridge over Hadanallah at 1st km on Katakpada – Chuda road
|Ranpur
|Nayagarh
|9
|H.L. bridge over river Sunder at 1st Km on Birighat to Gordhuapadar road
|Khariar
|Nuapada
|10
|H.L. Bridge over river Luna at 9th km on Siruli – Karamal road
|Satyabadi
|Puri
|11
|H.L. bridge over river Daya at 5th km on Kumudal – Basantpur road to Aragad road
|Delanga
|Puri
|12
|H.L.bridge over river Daya at Jaguleipadar on GadishagadaKaramala road
|Kanas
|Puri
|13
|Construction of H.L. Bridge over river Brahmani at Alapuaghat on AlpuaDamadorpatna – Jagannathpurghat road.
|Pattamundai
|Kendrapara
|14
|Construction of H.L. Bridge over NuniajodiNallah at 8th km on Balasore Bypass road
|BalasoreSadar
|Balasore
|15
|Construction of H. L. Bridge over river Kansabansa at 2nd km of Chadakmara Bypass road
|Soro
|Balasore
|16
|Construction of H.L. Bridge over river Lanth at 5th km on Saintala – Titlagarh road
|Titlagarh
|Balangir
|17
|Construction of H.L Bridge over river Songarh at 18/891 km on Deogaon-Tikrapada road
|Balangir
|Balangir
|18
|Constuction of H.L. Bridge over river Bhandari at 56/050 km on UmerkoteChandahandiMalgam Road(MDR)
|Umerkote
|Nabarangpur
|19
|Construction of H.L. Bridge over KantabeliNallah at 8/100 Km of BadajharaBarihapur NH – 53 right side of Rengali Left Canal up to Siarimalia Road
|Kamakhyanagar
|Dhenkanal
|20
|Construction of H.L. Bridge over River Lingara at 81/900 Km of Old N.H. 42 Road
|Odapada
|Dhenkanal
|21
|Construction of H.L. Bridge Over Local Nallah at 31/200 Km on Nabarangpur-Khatiguda Road
|Nabarangpur
|Nabarangpur
|22
|Construction of H.L. Bridge with approach road over river Sandol on NarlaRupraPalam road (MDR-116) at Ch. 4/200 km.
|Narla
|Kalahandi
|23
|Construction of H.L Bridge DhobakachiniNallah at 11/450 km on kushakala-Singhpur-Bonai Border Road
|Banspal
|Keonjhar
|24
|Construction of H.L bridge over NanjipadaNallah at Ch. 3/740 km on kuanr-Banspal road.
|Banspal
|Keonjhar