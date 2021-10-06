NABARD sanctions Rs.303 Cr for construction of 24 Bridge Projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.303 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 24 rural bridge projects being implemented by Works Department and Rural Development Department, Government of Odisha in 13 districts of the State.

These projects with a combined length of 4337.15meters will improve rural connectivity for 24.13 lakh people in 823 villages.

This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1796 crore.

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.

Details of 24 bridge projects sanctioned