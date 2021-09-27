NABARD
BreakingStateTop News

NABARD sanctions Rs.206 Cr for construction of 25 road projects in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 3

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.206 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 25rural road projects being implemented by the Works Department, in 11 districts of the State.

These projects with a combined length of 203 km will improve rural road connectivity for 20.48 lakh people in 1723 villages.

This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation, and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1493 crore.

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting the rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.

Details of 25road projects sanctioned

Sr. No. Name of the Project Block District
1 Improvement to Narasinghpur Square to Turubudi – Jharipadar Road(ODR) from 0/000 to 8/000Km Digapahandi Ganjam
2 Improvement to B.N. Pur -Pratapur road(ODR) from 0/0 to 4/230 km Khallikote&Purushottampur Ganjam
3 Widening  & strengthening of road from Charichhak to Manikyapur from 0/000 km to 10/275 km( except from  Ch.3/100 km to Ch.4/400 km) Dharakote Ganjam
4 Widening  & strengthening of road from NH-59 Maniakathi to DuladaChhaka via PadreisunBhagabanpur from 0/000 km to 8/000 km(excluding  Ch.6/020 km to Ch.6/220km Sarada Ganjam
5 Improvement to Jagatsinghpur – Raghunathapur -Sirlo -Nuagaon road(ODR) from 0/000 km to 11/433 km Jagatsinghpur &Raghunathpur Jagatsinghpur
6 Improvement  to Malandapur-Singhpur road(ODR) from  26/460Km to 41/460Km Binjharpur Jajpur
7 Improvement  to road from NH-5 to Aurdalua from 14/200Km to 15/500Km with Bypass at Jagannath Temple Jajpur Jajpur
8 Widening and strengthening of Jaipatna -Mukhiguda road(ODR) from 0/000 km to 8/120 km Jaipatna Kalahandi
9 Improvement  to Koksara- Behera via Dahagaon road (ODR) such as widening and strengthening from 0/000 Km to 7/210 Km Koksara&Dharmagarh Kalahandi
10 Improvement to Palam- Belkhandi road such as widening and strengthening from 0/000 Km to 10/300 Km( revised Ch from 0/00 km to 7/540 km) Narla& M Rampur Kalahandi
11 Improvement to Ketuapal-Palimi road such as widening & strengthening from 0/000 km to 5/1000km Aul Kendrapara
12 Improvement  such as widening & strengthening to Baunsuli- Patna road from 57/350Km to 67/000Km Patna Keonjhar
13 Improvement  such as widening & strengthening to Khireitangiri – Bhrungarajposi -Chemna road from 0/000Km to 11/450Km Patna Keonjhar
14 Improvement to Udayapur – Saharpada road from 5/260 km to 16/000 km Saharpada Keonjhar
15 Improvement to Nudurpada- Kaliahata-Rekuti-Kankadahad road from 46/000 km to 52/550 km Telkoi Keonjhar
16 Improvement  such as widening & strengthening to Pipilia-Patna road(ODR) from 6/000Km to 16/794Km Patna &Ghatagaon Keonjhar
17 Improvement to Nuagam- Kundra via Kusumi road from Ch. 0/000 km to 7/550 km and 7/850 km to 10/230 km Kotpad Koraput
18 Improvement such as widening &strenghtening to Mastiput- Admunda-Podagada road from 20/000 km to 30/000 km Koraput &Dasamantapur Koraput
19 Improvement to Raruan-Sukruli road from 0/000Km to 6/528Km Raruan&Sukruli Mayurbhanj
20 Improvement such as widening &strengthening  toNuagaon( Rairangpur College) to Dundu via Jamda road(ODR) from 0/000Km to 8/000Km(Excluding Bridge & Approach of 520Mtr.) Rairangpur&jamta Mayurbhanj
21 Improvement  such as widening & strengthening of road  Koilama- Brundabanpur  from 0/000 km to 5/200 km Ranpur Nayagarh
22 Improvement to Machhipada-Khuntubandha road from 0/000 km to 5/241 km Nayagarh Nayagarh
23 Improvement  toTotaguda Jn. To Ladiguda Jn. Road(ODR) from12/000 km to 20/000 km Kashipur Rayagada
24 Improvement to Rajasunakhalla to Dhalapathar via Bankoi- Sagargaon road  from 9/000 km to 18/600km Khurda Khurda
25 Improvement to NH-5 to Bhusandapur road from 0/0 km to 8/160 km Khurda Khurda
PragativadiNews 7110 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight − four =

Breaking