NABARD sanctions Rs.206 Cr for construction of 25 road projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.206 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 25rural road projects being implemented by the Works Department, in 11 districts of the State.

These projects with a combined length of 203 km will improve rural road connectivity for 20.48 lakh people in 1723 villages.

This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation, and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1493 crore.

These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting the rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.

Details of 25road projects sanctioned