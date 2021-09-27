NABARD sanctions Rs.206 Cr for construction of 25 road projects in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has sanctioned RIDF assistance of Rs.206 Crore to the Government of Odisha under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for construction of 25rural road projects being implemented by the Works Department, in 11 districts of the State.
These projects with a combined length of 203 km will improve rural road connectivity for 20.48 lakh people in 1723 villages.
This sanction is on the line of priority fixed by the State Government for developing critical rural infrastructure for Drinking Water Supply, Irrigation, and Rural Connectivity (Road and Bridge). With this sanction, the cumulative sanction under RIDF XXVII (2021-22) reached a level of Rs.1493 crore.
These infrastructure projects will play a key role in supporting the rural economy by improving the livelihoods of people.
Details of 25road projects sanctioned
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Project
|Block
|District
|1
|Improvement to Narasinghpur Square to Turubudi – Jharipadar Road(ODR) from 0/000 to 8/000Km
|Digapahandi
|Ganjam
|2
|Improvement to B.N. Pur -Pratapur road(ODR) from 0/0 to 4/230 km
|Khallikote&Purushottampur
|Ganjam
|3
|Widening & strengthening of road from Charichhak to Manikyapur from 0/000 km to 10/275 km( except from Ch.3/100 km to Ch.4/400 km)
|Dharakote
|Ganjam
|4
|Widening & strengthening of road from NH-59 Maniakathi to DuladaChhaka via PadreisunBhagabanpur from 0/000 km to 8/000 km(excluding Ch.6/020 km to Ch.6/220km
|Sarada
|Ganjam
|5
|Improvement to Jagatsinghpur – Raghunathapur -Sirlo -Nuagaon road(ODR) from 0/000 km to 11/433 km
|Jagatsinghpur &Raghunathpur
|Jagatsinghpur
|6
|Improvement to Malandapur-Singhpur road(ODR) from 26/460Km to 41/460Km
|Binjharpur
|Jajpur
|7
|Improvement to road from NH-5 to Aurdalua from 14/200Km to 15/500Km with Bypass at Jagannath Temple
|Jajpur
|Jajpur
|8
|Widening and strengthening of Jaipatna -Mukhiguda road(ODR) from 0/000 km to 8/120 km
|Jaipatna
|Kalahandi
|9
|Improvement to Koksara- Behera via Dahagaon road (ODR) such as widening and strengthening from 0/000 Km to 7/210 Km
|Koksara&Dharmagarh
|Kalahandi
|10
|Improvement to Palam- Belkhandi road such as widening and strengthening from 0/000 Km to 10/300 Km( revised Ch from 0/00 km to 7/540 km)
|Narla& M Rampur
|Kalahandi
|11
|Improvement to Ketuapal-Palimi road such as widening & strengthening from 0/000 km to 5/1000km
|Aul
|Kendrapara
|12
|Improvement such as widening & strengthening to Baunsuli- Patna road from 57/350Km to 67/000Km
|Patna
|Keonjhar
|13
|Improvement such as widening & strengthening to Khireitangiri – Bhrungarajposi -Chemna road from 0/000Km to 11/450Km
|Patna
|Keonjhar
|14
|Improvement to Udayapur – Saharpada road from 5/260 km to 16/000 km
|Saharpada
|Keonjhar
|15
|Improvement to Nudurpada- Kaliahata-Rekuti-Kankadahad road from 46/000 km to 52/550 km
|Telkoi
|Keonjhar
|16
|Improvement such as widening & strengthening to Pipilia-Patna road(ODR) from 6/000Km to 16/794Km
|Patna &Ghatagaon
|Keonjhar
|17
|Improvement to Nuagam- Kundra via Kusumi road from Ch. 0/000 km to 7/550 km and 7/850 km to 10/230 km
|Kotpad
|Koraput
|18
|Improvement such as widening &strenghtening to Mastiput- Admunda-Podagada road from 20/000 km to 30/000 km
|Koraput &Dasamantapur
|Koraput
|19
|Improvement to Raruan-Sukruli road from 0/000Km to 6/528Km
|Raruan&Sukruli
|Mayurbhanj
|20
|Improvement such as widening &strengthening toNuagaon( Rairangpur College) to Dundu via Jamda road(ODR) from 0/000Km to 8/000Km(Excluding Bridge & Approach of 520Mtr.)
|Rairangpur&jamta
|Mayurbhanj
|21
|Improvement such as widening & strengthening of road Koilama- Brundabanpur from 0/000 km to 5/200 km
|Ranpur
|Nayagarh
|22
|Improvement to Machhipada-Khuntubandha road from 0/000 km to 5/241 km
|Nayagarh
|Nayagarh
|23
|Improvement toTotaguda Jn. To Ladiguda Jn. Road(ODR) from12/000 km to 20/000 km
|Kashipur
|Rayagada
|24
|Improvement to Rajasunakhalla to Dhalapathar via Bankoi- Sagargaon road from 9/000 km to 18/600km
|Khurda
|Khurda
|25
|Improvement to NH-5 to Bhusandapur road from 0/0 km to 8/160 km
|Khurda
|Khurda