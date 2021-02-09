Nabarangpur: Undertrial prisoner dies in hospital

Nabarangpur: An undertrial prisoner, lodged in Nabarangpur Sub-jail, on Tuesday died in a government hospital here, where he was taken after he fell sick, police said.

The undertrial prisoner was identified as Ramdhar Bhotra of Dasapaiguda village under Kodinga police limits.

Reportedly, he was lodged in jail after being apprehended on January 22 in connection with a POCSO case.

Ramdhar fell ill following which he was admitted to Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital. However, he was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

Notably, a UTP lodged in Puri district jail died under mysterious circumstances at hospital on Sunday.