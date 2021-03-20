Nabarangpur Tops List Of Severe Acute Malnutrition Afflicted Children In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district has topped the list of afflicted children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in the 30 districts.

Reports said the number of children affected with SAM is 452 in the state. The Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu told the Odisha Assembly on Saturday while replying to a question posed by senior Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.

The Minister said that 57 SAM children were identified in Nabarangpur district that is highest among the 30 districts of Odisha followed by 45 SAM children in Keonjhar district. The Mayurbhanj and Koraput districts have registered 29 and 28 SAM children respectively.

Sahu said those children are shifted to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC) immediately. The Minister said Anganwadi workers visit door to door for reviewing the health condition of the SAM children. The parents are also being sensitized, she added.

The SAM children between the age of six months and three years are being fed with additional nutritional diets under ICDS.