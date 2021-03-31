Nabarangpur tops in school dropout rate, Khordha & Sambalpur register zero

Bhubaneswar: The dropout rates in schools stood at 1.53 and 4.75 per cent respectively in primary and upper primary level in Odisha for the year 2019-20. Nabarangpur topped the districts with the highest dropout rate in the upper primary school level in 2019-20.

This was revealed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a query by BJP MLA Mukesh Mahalinga the Minister said the upper primary school dropout rate in Nabarangpur district was 13.35 per cent in 2019-20. While Malkangiri comes second in the list with 13 per cent, Gajapati was in third spot with 9.38 per cent.

Dash said the data on dropout rate from 2015-16 to 2019-20 was provided by the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE). The Minister said Sambalpur and Khordha registered zero dropout in both primary and upper primary level in 2019-20. Similarly, Kendrapara also saw zero dropout in the upper primary level in 2019-20.

Six other districts like Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur and Nuapada have zero dropout rate in the primary school level in the year 2019-20, the Minister said and added that various initiatives are taken by the government such as distribution of mid-day meal, umbrellas, shoes, bicycles and uniforms to discourage dropout rate.