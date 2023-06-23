Nabarangpur Sub-Collector Prasant Rout under Vigilance Scanner

Nabarangpur: The Sub-collector of Nabarangpur district is under Odisha vigilance scanner for allegation of acquiring disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Prashant Raut, Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur district.

Simultaneous raid is underway at various places including Bhadrak and Kanan Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. Nine teams of Odisha vigilance are conducting raids led by two Additional SP, seven DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance.

Places of search:

(1) The double storied residential house of of S.O. located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

(2) The residential house of S.O. located at Nabarangpur , Dist- Nabarangpur .

(3) The office chamber of S. O. located at Nabarangpur , Dist-Nabarangpur .

(4) The parental house of S.O. located at Village-Bahudarada, PS-Bhadrak, Dist-Bhadrak.

This apart, searches are being conducted at 5 other locations of acquaintances of Rout.

Further detailed report related to the case are awaited.