Nabarangpur: Pangolin Smuggling Racket Busted, 4 Arrested

Nabarangpur: Forest department officials have busted a wildlife smuggling racket and rescued a pangolin in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

Forest personnel conducted a raid on Chikili-Dharna road and arrested four persons while they were hatching plans to smuggle the pangolin.

The forest department sleuths have also seized sharp weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

The rescued pangolin weighed around 8kg and was to be sold at around Rs 1 lakh, informed a forest official.