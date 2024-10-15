Nabarangpur: A minor boy was stabbed to death while another sustained critical injuries in a group clash during Goddess Durga idol immersion ceremony in Nabarangpur district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Gadaba of Dandasi Sahi under Nabarangpur town police limits. The injured, Tejab Harijan, also from the same locality, is undergoing treatment at district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, two groups of children from Saurasahi and Ladhaharijan Sahi got into a quarrel during the Durga Puja idol immersion procession in the Nabarangpur Town Police area late on Monday night. The feud took a turn for the worse when one minor attacked another from the rival group with a knife. Kiran Gadaba, who sustained deep wounds, breathed his last during treatment at the Nabarngpur DHH.

Tejab’s condition is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, police have detained eight people for interrogation in connection with the incident.

