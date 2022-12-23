Nabarangpur: Maa Bhandar Gharani Temple Seeks Attention For Facelift

Nabarangpur: Due to the apathy of the local administration, Maa Bhandar Gharani Temple at Jagannathpur in Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district, the temple is now in shambles.

While the mud walls of the temple have partially caved in at many places, the only asbestos ceiling has developed cracks allowing water and sunlight to enter.

The temple was built during the rule of Raja Chaitanya Deb and this place was the capital at that time. The walls of the temple depict the ancient and age-old craftsmanship of the artists who carved it.

Once a famous place for tourists and devotees who thronged the temple in large numbers to seek the blessing of the presiding deity is now left to rot. The nearby pond, ‘Ranipokari’ gradually dried out with the passing of time but neither the local authorities nor the public representatives did anything for its upkeep, sources said.

Recently, Culture and Tourism Minister Ashwini Kumar Patra assured of providing grants to the upliftment of the tourist places in the district. he had directed the district administration to prepare a complete list and blueprint of the tourist places in the region.

Alert residents are raising a demand to include the Maa Bhandar Gharani Temple in the list for development.