Nabarangpur-Based Pradeep Sinha Unfurls National Flag On Himalayas’ Kedarkantha

Bhubaneswar: Nabarangpur-based Pradeep Sinha, one among the 17 adventurous mountaineers who were on Kedarkantha trek in the Himalayas, unfurled the National Flag at a height of 12,500 ft at 6.30 AM amid a chilling temperature of minus 10 to minus 12 degree Celsius on December 10.

Pradeep, son of Naresh Kumar Sinha and Haripriya Sinha, from Telatandi village under Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur district, is a member of the talent hunting organization Kalinga Daredevils that had organised the trekking event which commenced from December 5.

He is presently a fourth-year student of Physiotherapy at the Bhubaneswar-based Hi-Tech Medical College.

The 17-member team of mountaineers on Kedarkantha trek included seven from Odisha, four from Kerala, two from Punjab, one from Karnataka, two from New Delhi, and one from Bahrain.