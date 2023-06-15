Nabajouban Darshan of Lord Jagannath and His siblings on June 19

Puri: The Nabajoubana Darshan of Puri’s Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, who are in ‘anasara ghara’ following a ceremonial bath on Debasnana Purnima, will be held on June 19.

Paramanik Darshan will be held from 8 am to 9 am, while general public darshan will be allowed from 9 am to 11 am.

The SJTA said that 7,000 tickets will be sold for the Paramanik Darshan and the price of each ticket has been fixed at Rs 100.

The Paramanik Darshan ticket holders will be allowed to enter the temple through Dakshina Swara (South Gate).

The Snana Jatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was held on June 4, following which the deities have been kept away from public view for 15 days (Anasara period). The popular belief is that after the ritualistic bath during Snana Jatra, the deities develop fever and therefore do not return to the sanctum sanctorum.