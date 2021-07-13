Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan Stage Protests In Front Of Various Petrol Pumps

Bhubaneswar: Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) today staged protests in front of various petrol pumps across Bhubaneswar over rising fuel prices.

Reportedly, the activists have demanded Centre & State govt to cut taxes imposed on petrol & diesel. As part of the protest, petrol pumps will remain closed from 6am to 6pm on the day.

The outfit had earlier planned to embark on a cycle rally from July 6 as a mark of protest against the Modi-Government and sensitise the public on the issue of rise in price of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and edible oil.

On the other hand, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has launched a statewide protest from July 7 to July 17 over the same.

Recently, petrol price touched a record high of Rs 100 per litre in Bhubaneswar.