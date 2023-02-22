Naba Das Murder Probe Not On Right Track: Congress

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Congress today questioned the Crime Branch investigation into the murder of former minister Nab Das.

MLA and Congress legislature party Chief Narsingh Mishra said that investigation is not on the right track. It is not done in right manner and probe agency is ignoring various important aspects of the case, he added

Mishra further said, “An attempt is being made to make the accused mad. The accused ASI’s niece used to visit Nab Das frequently for job. Nab Das had once slap her. If such an allegation is true, it should be investigated.”

Secondly, there is growing dissatisfaction within BJD ever since Naba Das had joined the ruling party. A former minister of western Odisha had a rift with Naba Babu during Brajrajnagar by-election. So, there was political enmity with him. Who can say that he is not the main conspirator?, he added

The veteran Congress MLA said that there was also a talk of the involvement of coal business in the crime. But, that is not being investigated.

Mishra asked why the Chief Minister remained silent on the conspiracy aspect when his colleague and Revenue Minister herself claimed involvement of two BJP leaders.

Seeking FBI analysis of Accused behavior is meaningless, he maintained.

Similarly, party MLA Taraprasad Bhagapati said, “An influential leader of Western Odisha may be involved in the murder of Naba Das. It may have been due to intra-party squabble in BJDJ.”

Similarly, senior MLA Sura Rautray said, “If an inquiry is conducted by a sitting judge of High Court, the facts will come out. The statement made by the Chief Minister in the Assembly has no meaning,”