Naba Das Murder: Odisha Police Association Demands LoP Withdraw His ‘Lack of Trust’ Comment

Bhubaneswar: While Opposition parties have been raising several questions on the role of the police, the probe process of the Crime Branch and the Chief Minister’s silence in the Minister Naba Das murder case, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra’s ‘lack of trust’ comment against Odisha Police has not gone well with the Odisha Police Service Association which demanded that the LoP should take back his words and refrain from doing so in future.

In a press conference held here Sunday, the Odisha Police Service Association stated that the killing of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das is a very sad incident which has left all shocked.

Realizing the importance of the said case, the state government has entrusted the investigation to CB CID. Above all, a retired judge of the Orissa High Court has been entrusted with the supervision of the said investigation process. We are sure that in this investigation, all the secrets of the murder case will come to the fore very soon, the police association stated.

“But it is very sad that at such an alarming moment, MLA and opposition leader Jayanarayan Mishra, with his incoherent comments, has left a negative impact on the morale of the entire Odisha Police force,” they added.

“Analyzing the history of Odisha Police, no one can compare the dedication and efficiency of Odisha Police. Odisha Police is proving its performance in the areas of law and order in the society, protection of VIPs and combating Naxalism and other areas,” the association pointed out.

Given this single incident, it is not appropriate for the MLA to determine the performance standards of the entire Odisha Police. We strongly condemn such comments. Therefore, LoP should refrain from making such irresponsible and purposeful comments, the police association stated further demanding that the LoP withdraw his statement made against the Odisha Police.