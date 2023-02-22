Naba Das Murder: Odisha Govt Seeks FBI Analysis Of Gopal Das’ Behavior; BJP For CBI Probe  

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today said it has asked the Centre to get FBI’s analysis of Gopal Das’ behavior in Naba Das murder case even as the BJP continues to demand for a CBI probe into the incident.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly “We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of the United States of America.”

He claimed the investigation undertaken by the Crime Branch is in the right track and absolute transparency is being maintained in the entire probe process.

“I want to reassure the House that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad,” the CM said.

The CM while targeting BJP for politicizing the ghastly crime, he pointed out that the manner in which this “very sensitive case is being politicised” has shocked him.

“It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made. Independent judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of our democracy. After the High Court has appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation into the case, the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny,” he said.

What is the “need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations?,” Patnaik asked. On the other, the BJP members who demanded a discussion on the matter in the House was not allowed and House was adjourned repeatedly due to ruckus.

“The CM woke up from his slumber after 24 days of the Minister’s murder and read out what has been written on the paper by his assistants. He doesn’t know what was written in the paper. He questioned the efficiency of Indian probe agencies by seeking FBI’s analysis of Gopal Das behavior,” Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said.